Warming up for a couple of days

Today: Mostly cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun. A bit breezy.

High: 27 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds and milder.

High: 39 Wind: SW 10-15

The main story this February has been colder than normal temperatures. A secondary story is that there has not been much storminess. Big storms will continue to avoid our area for the next 4 to 5 days.

Today will start out cloudy but those clouds will not produce much precipitation. A few flurries might fall in the far northwestern part of the area, but that is about it. More sun will break out during the afternoon. This, along with a breezy south-southwest wind of 10 to 20 mph will boost high temps into the middle and upper 20s, which is more normal for this time of year.

The southwest wind will continue tomorrow and we should have some periods of sunshine so the temperature will continue to climb. High temps should reach the upper 30s on Wednesday and a few spots could top out in the low 40s.

A strong cold front moving through the area on Thursday will bring more clouds and a chance of light snow later in the afternoon. Any accumulations should be less than an inch. The day will start out mild – mild the low 30s – then the temperatures will fall into the 20s during the afternoon as a stronger northwest wind develops. Cold air will continue to move into the area Friday. We will have more sunshine, but highs temps will only be in the teens.

Temps should quickly turn milder once again on Saturday. A southwest breeze should help boost high temps into the low 30s. The milder trend should continue on Sunday with the mercury climbing into the upper 30s. Late in the weekend is when we might finally have a bit more storminess in the area. The weather pattern will be changing to be more active. A couple of small storm systems could move through the area. The first chance of precipitation will likely be a few rain showers later Sunday. Then we will have some small chances of snow on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a tremendous Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 13-February 2018