1 dead after tow truck crashes into Pewaukee home

A tow truck crashed into a Pewaukee home late Monday night.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. near Wisconsin Avenue and Isle Court.

It appears a red tow truck that was carrying a black SUV went off the road and hit the house, which is located along Pewaukee Lake.

Police said the driver of the tow truck suffered some sort of medical emergency and lost control. The truck passed through several yards and ultimately hit the front of a house.

The driver died at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine whether the victim died from the crash or from the medical emergency.

No one inside the home was hurt.