Wisconsin tribes gather in Madison for annual address

The 14th Annual State of The Tribe Address will be presented in front of state lawmakers Tuesday.

This year's guest speaker is Menominee tribe legislator Gary Besaw. He previously was the chairman of the tribe.

Besaw said his speech will cover topics such as the opioid epidemic and environmental issues.

"We have a different world view, a different perspective and this provides us an opportunity to speak," Besaw said.

Tribe leaders said the address will also educate state lawmakers on the wants and needs of the tribes.

The State of Tribe Address will begin at 1 p.m.