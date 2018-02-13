Man suspected in TV station damage arrested in Wausau

A man accused of stealing a large crucifix from a church near Green Bay and using it to damage a sign outside a TV station is now facing disorderly conduct charges in Marathon County.

Police in Wausau arrested 29-year-old Brendan McSweeney following a disturbance at a restaurant Friday night. McSweeney is also charged with criminal damage to property and resisting an officer in that case.

McSweeney is suspected of walking into Nativity of Our Lord parish in Ashwaubenon earlier in the day, stealing the crucifix, then using it to bash a sign outside WLUK-TV.

Authorities say relatives have told investigators McSweeney has a mental illness and has not been taking his medication. He appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court Monday afternoon. Court records do not list an attorney for McSweeney.