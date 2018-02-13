DA: Man snapped neck of girlfriend's dog

A 23-year-old man snapped his girlfriend's dog's neck after an argument, according to a criminal complaint filed in Marathon County.

Matthew Newton has been charged with mistreatment of animals.

Authorities said he was at his home on Weston Avenue in Rothschild on Feb. 4 when he got into a fight with his girlfriend. They said Newton thought she was talking to another man in Madison.

Newton threw the dog, a Yorkshire Terrier named Willard McGee, against the wall, according to the complaint. Officials said he then went to throw the dog again and snapped its neck.

The dog did not survive.

The complaint said the pair met on Facebook three months ago and lived together at the home.

Newton is being held on a $5,000 bond and is ordered not to have any pets.