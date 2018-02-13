No school in Wisconsin community as kids go spearing

Day 3 of the sturgeon spearing season is in the books. The crowds out on the lake were a bit smaller Monday as people have headed back to work after opening weekend, but for some, spearing is just getting started.

The signs says "Welcome to Stockbridge, The Sturgeon Center of the World". It's a place where there was no school Monday for the nearly 250 kids in kindergarten through 12th grade as they traded in their pens and pencils for spears and shanties.

"We never learned about this at all, really. We just learn about different types of fish," say Leigha Wunrow.

The 7-year-old second-grader at Stockbridge Elementary is spending her day off in a shanty on Lake Winnebago with her dad, Matt.

He says, "First time she's been out here spearing, yes. She's come out to drop shanties off but other than that she hasn't been out fishing at all yet."

So today she's learning the ins and outs of spearing.

According to Leigha, "You get it, with this (the spear). You grab it, you watch it, and you just get it. You can't get it by the tail because it's still alive then. You have to get it by the spine and then it's dead."

Anyone who spears will tell you it's a tradition passed on from generation to generation.

Taking advantage of the sturgeon holiday at school, Wunrow hopes this one-on-one time with his daughter will lead to her keeping the tradition alive.

"I got into it with my great-grandpa starting and going and we just started going and it's been going from there, it's just a lot of fun and nice to have her come out and hopefully she'll get into it and want to keep doing it," says Matt Wunrow.

While today is a lesson in sturgeon spearing, Wunrow says his daughter is also learning a little patience, as they watch the hole. It's a lesson that she can carry over into the classroom.