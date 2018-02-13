Waushara Co. man arrested after stealing squad car, leading 18 mile chase

A Waushara Co. man was arrested after lying to officers about his name during a traffic stop, attempting to run from the scene, escaping a squad car and stealing another - leading deputies on an 18 mile chase, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

It all started when deputies stopped Levi Hedding, 27, of Coloma around 10 p.m. Monday on the 2800 block of State Highway 13.

Officials said Hedding had active warrants out for his arrest and was suspected of trafficking heroin to the area.

After being stopped, Hedding lied to deputies about his name and attempted to leave the scene before he could be arrested, officials said.

While deputies were gathering evidence, Hedding escaped through a back window of an Adams County squad car and then got into a Marquette County squad car and drove off from the scene, according to the Adams County Sheriff.

From there several agencies were involved in an 18 mile chase that ended when Hedding's stolen squad went into a ditch and hit a tree on County Highway EE near 2nd Avenue in Adams County.

From there Hedding tried to run from the scene again and was eventually caught by a Marquette County canine and deputies from both agencies.

Hedding was taken to an area hospital for injuries he got from the canine arrest.

He remains in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Charges were requested by the Adams County District Attorney’s Office including for possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating with a restricted controlled substance, obstructing an officer and operating without a valid driver’s license.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, Wisconsin State Patrol, City of Adams Police Department and the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was released.