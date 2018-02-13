Wausau police probing possible accidental prescription drug death

Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old man as a possible accidental prescription drug overdose, Detective Jennifer Holz said Tuesday.

The man was found dead about 9 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

The man moved to Wausau from Milwaukee just days before he died and was staying with someone he just met, Holz said.

No illegal drugs were found at the scene, the detective said.

Investigators are awaiting results of toxicology tests to determine what kind of prescription drugs may have been involved and at what quantity, Holz said. Those tests take about three weeks.

Holz said the drugs believed at issue are in a class known as benzodiazepines, commonly used for treating anxiety and panic, seizures, insomnia and alcohol withdrawal.