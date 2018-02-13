Rhinelander candidate for mayor loses ballot access appeal

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - The city clerk acted properly in keeping a candidate for mayor off the spring ballot because he failed to have enough valid signatures on nominating petitions, according to a ruling handed down by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Chris Frederickson submitted 75 signatures - more than the required 50 - to run for mayor but the city clerk threw out 56 of them based on date errors, leaving him short of the signatures needed, the commission ruled Monday, saying the clerk did not abuse her discretion and the mistakes were fatal.

The challenge to the signatures was originally launched by another mayoral candidate - Alex Young.

The Elections Commission decision following Frederickson's appeal of the city clerk's ruling leaves just one candidate on the ballot - Young - to replace retiring Mayor Dick Johns, city officials said.

The city clerk also rejected Scott Counter's nominating petitions for similar reasons but he did not appeal.

Frederickson has indicated he plans to run as a write-in candidate in the April 3 election.

The Elections Commission decision can be appealed to circuit court.