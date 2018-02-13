Firefighters: Freezing, cold make rural house fire harder to fight

Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Holton in Marathon County, according to the Central Fire Department.

The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. at an old rural home and officials said the flames spread quickly.

The fire started in the basement and spread to the first floor, according to officials with Central Fire.

The fire is still being worked on and the cold is making it hard to fight, officials said.

Water is freezing, making it slippery and the Town of Holton snowplow was called to lay sand and gravel, according to fire officials.

