Ashwaubenon woman named 20th member of Packers FAN Hall of Fame has famous relative

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -
Marguerite "Mugs" Bachhuber is the 20th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, and she had help from a famous relative to get there.
The 87-year-old Ashwaubenon resident accepted the honor during a ceremony at Lambeau Field Tuesday.
Mugs' name will be on display for eternity at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
Mugs also gets four club seats to a 2018 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2018 Packers away game; and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.
Mugs was among 10 finalists for the ultimate Green Bay Packers fan. She was chosen through a combination of fan votes, past honoree votes, and Packers committee votes.
Bachhuber has been a life-long Packers fan. She's spent most of her adult life collecting Packers treasures.
Those items are on display in a Packers shrine at Bachhuber's apartment at Woodside Manor. She watches games with her friends and leads them in singalongs.
Mugs received support from a famous family member. "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson urged her Twitter followers to vote for Aunt Mugs.
"The Fall" actress tweeted "Woohoo Mugs!!!" after learning her aunt was the big winner.