Ashwaubenon woman named 20th member of Packers FAN Hall of Fame has famous relative

Marguerite "Mugs" Bachhuber is the 20th member of the Packers FAN Hall of Fame, and she had help from a famous relative to get there.

The 87-year-old Ashwaubenon resident accepted the honor during a ceremony at Lambeau Field Tuesday.

Mugs' name will be on display for eternity at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

Mugs also gets four club seats to a 2018 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2018 Packers away game; and a one-year subscription to Packers Plus.

Mugs was among 10 finalists for the ultimate Green Bay Packers fan. She was chosen through a combination of fan votes, past honoree votes, and Packers committee votes.

Bachhuber has been a life-long Packers fan. She's spent most of her adult life collecting Packers treasures.

Check out my Aunt Mugs!!! Please vote for her for the @packers Fan Hall of Fame. You can vote once each day from now until January 31st.

Those items are on display in a Packers shrine at Bachhuber's apartment at Woodside Manor. She watches games with her friends and leads them in singalongs.

Mugs received support from a famous family member. "The X-Files" star Gillian Anderson urged her Twitter followers to vote for Aunt Mugs.

"The Fall" actress tweeted "Woohoo Mugs!!!" after learning her aunt was the big winner.