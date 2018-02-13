Wisconsin teen competes in national dog show

A Waushara County girl competed in the Super Bowl of dog shows.

Mikala Seymour showed her St. Bernard at the Westminster Dog Show in New York Tuesday.

At just 14-years-old, her mother said she's the youngest handler in the group.

Although Mikala and Ellington didn't make the cut among other St. Bernards in the Working Group, she said it was an honor to be there.

"Oh gosh it's really exciting," Mikala told Newsline 9. "There's a lot to do around here. Honestly, it's still mind blowing."

Mikala trained Ellington herself. She's been showing since she was just six-years old. Mikala also competed in the American Kennel Show in Orlando in December.