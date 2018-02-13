Bookshop sales decrease as popularity in libraries increases

Barnes and Nobles saw a drop of more than six percent in sales in 2017. However, many people have already made their way towards libraries before the trend of book shops have gone down.

Regular patron of the Marathon County library David Meyer still appreciates opening a traditional script at a library.

"Its a calm atmosphere, you can focus better it's quieter," said Meyer.

As book stores see a decrease in sales, library employees say they seem to be prospering more than ever.

Marathon County Public library officials say it is because libraries offer something that bookshops don't.

"I think the strong point of libraries is that we offer almost everything for free," said Dan Richtar,a library specialist at the Marathon County Public library.

They don't just offer traditional books but e-books as well. According to Richtar offering free amenities is something that traditional retailers cannot compete with.

With the rise of the digital age libraries are also trying to keep up, with readers even being allowed to rent Ipads from the library.

"We are offering more and more tech items and leaning towards the digital age", said Richtar.

As for Meyer, he is taking full advantage of what the library has to offer.

"I got probably at least 20 or 30 books this year, some nice ones for a couple of dollars," said Meyer.

There is no fee to get a library card. Readers just need to bring in their identification and proof of address.