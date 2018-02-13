Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield, Stratford qualify for team state wrestling tournament

Marshfield wrestling is heading to the team state tournament for the first time since 2003 after beating Hudson 41-36 in a dual meet Tuesday night.

Stratford is also heading to state for the third year in a row. The Tigers dominated rival Coleman 54-13 in the Division 3 sectional final.

Spencer/Columbus, Lakeland and Phillips lost their sectional matches Tuesday. For full results, click here.

BOYS HOCKEY - Regionals

Lakeland 5, Merrill/East 1

Rhinelander 5, Mosinee 4

Tomahawk 7, Pacelli 3



BOYS BASKETBALL

Athens 65, Northland Lutheran 64

Columbus Catholic 77, Greenwood 48

D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 76

Lakeland 73, Antigo 57

Marathon 89, Colby 48

Neillsville 56, Spencer 44

Osseo-Fairchild 51, Stanley-Boyd 35

Owen-Withee 51, Gilman 38

Phelps 81, Niagara 61

Phillips 74, Ladysmith 41

Rhinelander 60, Medford Area 46

SPASH 63, Appleton East 42

Stratford 48, Pittsville 39

Tomahawk 54, Northland Pines 50

Tri-County 60, Bowler 48