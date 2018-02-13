Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield, Stratford qualify for team st - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Marshfield, Stratford qualify for team state wrestling tournament

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Marshfield wrestling is heading to the team state tournament for the first time since 2003 after beating Hudson 41-36 in a dual meet Tuesday night.

Stratford is also heading to state for the third year in a row. The Tigers dominated rival Coleman 54-13 in the Division 3 sectional final.

Spencer/Columbus, Lakeland and Phillips lost their sectional matches Tuesday. For full results, click here.

BOYS HOCKEY - Regionals

   Lakeland 5, Merrill/East 1
   Rhinelander 5, Mosinee 4
   Tomahawk 7, Pacelli 3


BOYS BASKETBALL
   Athens 65, Northland Lutheran 64
   Columbus Catholic 77, Greenwood 48
   D.C. Everest 84, Merrill 76
   Lakeland 73, Antigo 57
   Marathon 89, Colby 48
   Neillsville 56, Spencer 44
   Osseo-Fairchild 51, Stanley-Boyd 35
   Owen-Withee 51, Gilman 38
   Phelps 81, Niagara 61
   Phillips 74, Ladysmith 41
   Rhinelander 60, Medford Area 46
   SPASH 63, Appleton East 42
   Stratford 48, Pittsville 39
   Tomahawk 54, Northland Pines 50
   Tri-County 60, Bowler 48

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Chippewa Falls 106, Wausau West 101
   Marshfield 71, Menomonie 64
   Port Edwards 52, Bowler 34
   Rib Lake 57, Athens 39
   Tri-County 55, Pardeeville 44

