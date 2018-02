According to police, 49-year-old Robert Glazner was arrested for second degree reckless homicide in the death of his 15-year-old son Bryden Glazner.

The Wausau Police Department said they were called to a home on Parcher St. for an unresponsive teen August 4. Bryden was found dead inside Robert's home when they arrived.

After an autopsy, it was determined that Bryden died from a lack of proper care for his diabetes while he was in Robert’s custody.

Robert was taken to the Marathon County Jail Tuesday. He's expected to appear in court February 14.