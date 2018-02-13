Portage Co. town worried over third possible violent sex offender

Concerns continue for a rural Portage County community faced with possibly another violent sex offender.

"It's been pretty hard on the community," said resident and Portage County board member James Zdroik.

The town of Alban has had two sexually violent-people placed in one home, and now there could be a third. Each of them are from a county outside of Portage County.

"It's ridiculous local communities don't get a say where these people are getting placed," said Representative Katrina Shankland. "I know the people of the town of Alban are frustrated and it's really unfair to them that this keeps happening."

Peter Yogerst of Washington County was placed in the town nearly a year ago, and Jason Staves of Chippewa County several months later. However, Staves was removed from the home early January for violating parole conditions.

"How can this keep going on," said Zdroik.

Sexually violent persons have to meet a specific criteria that includes having a mental disorder and being a danger to others.

"You do think about it, you would think you shouldn't but it's in the back of your mind," said Zdroik.

Area legislators have been fighting for change; legislation has passed the assembly that would keep judge's from placing sexually violent people in a different county from where they are from.

"The fact that judges from other counties can place these individuals into counties outside of their residence, I don't think it's fair," said State Senator Patrick Testin. "We think we've created a piece of legislation that addresses this problem."

The legislation still needs to pass the state Senate and be signed by the Governor. This could still take months to happen.

According to the sheriff's department, there's no paperwork for the violent sex offender from Milwaukee to be placed in the home in the town of Alban.

"I think it's a disaster waiting to happen, I think there's going to be a point where something's going to happen that's when it's too late," said Zdroik.