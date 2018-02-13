Bucks' G-League affiliate picks up G Brandon Jennings

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) -- The developmental league affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks has acquired former Bucks first-round draft pick Brandon Jennings off waivers.

The Wisconsin Herd announced that it had picked up Jennings on Tuesday.

Jennings was the 10th overall pick by the Bucks in the 2009 NBA draft, averaging 17.0 points over four seasons in Milwaukee. He was traded to Detroit in July 2013 in a deal that sent Khris Middleton to the Bucks.

The 28-year old Jennings played two-plus seasons in Detroit before making stops with the Magic, Knicks and Wizards. He most recently played professionally in China.