Girls' Night Out tackles broken heart syndrome

Over 200 women attended the Girls' Night Out event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday evening.



The event is put on by Aspiring Women, which is a partnership between Aspirus and a health network called Spirit of Women.

The women watched a presentation about broken heart syndrome, which is a temporary heart condition sparked by a stressful situation.

Broken heart syndrome is also referred to as takotsubo syndrome, stress cardiomyopathy, and apical ballooning syndrome.



"Cardiology is often a very popular topic for the group. Everyone, I guess, has a heart, so they all want to keep their hearts healthy," said Tami Barber, an Aspirus employee and Aspiring Women member. "So that's very popular, but they're very well attended each time regardless of the topic."

Barber says that women can also check the Aspirus website for information on the topic and other topics covered in the events.

Organizers say the Girls' Night Out events are free, but advanced registration is required.