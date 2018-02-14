A Mild Valentine's Day

Wednesday: Becoming partly cloudy and much warmer.

High: 38 Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and still fairly mild with a 50% chance of light snow showers late in the day.

High: 33 Wind: NW 5-10

We have some weather to warm your heart on this Valentine's Day. It will be the warmest day of the month and probably the warmest day in this forecast period because going forward, it will be more seasonal once again.

Along with the warmer temperatures today we will have a good amount of sun through midday. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. How warm will it be? Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s with a few spots in the southern part of the area maybe topping 40. Temps will stay mild through the night and most of Thursday. High on Thursday will be in the low to mid 30s around midday, then a cold front will move through and the winds will switch to the northwest. This will start to bring down the temps toward evening on Thursday. In addition to the falling temps we will have mostly cloudy skies and a 50% chance of light snow showers. There might be enough snow to cover the ground in a few spots, but generally less than an inch.

Friday is the day you will notice Winter has returned. High temps will only be in the teens. Thankfully, there will be a lot of sunshine so that will make it seem a little better.

Temps will warm-up again over the weekend with the mercury reaching the mid to upper 20s on Saturday and the 30s on Sunday. That sounds pretty nice, however, the weather will be turning a little more active. There is a 40% chance of light snow on Saturday and a 30% chance of a wintry mix late Sunday, especially in the far north.

The active weather pattern will continue early next week as well. We could see a wintry mix and snow on Monday and more light snow on Tuesday. It is too early to say whether or not there will be some significant accumulation at any point, but at least couple of inches seems likely.

Have a tremendous Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 14-February 2018