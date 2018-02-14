Colder and snowier conditions will return

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds later, still mild.

Low: 25 Wind: SW 5-10 to W late

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still fairly mild with a 50% chance of light snow showers by evening.

High: 35 Wind: W to NW 5-10

It certainly was an enjoyable Wednesday with warmth and sunshine in control. High temperatures reached well into the 40s in parts of the TV-9 area. The last day we were about this warm in the Wausau area was January 26th. It will stay mild into Thursday but not quite as warm as more clouds move in. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s with highs ranging from the low 30s north to near 40 south for Thursday.

Some snow showers could develop toward evening in the northwest part of the area as cold air moves in. The snow showers would then spread across the rest of the region early Thursday night with a dusting to half inch possible. It will turn blustery and much colder Thursday night with lows down to the 0s. Friday will be a sunny and chilly day with highs just in the teens.

A small low pressure system will slide through Saturday proving a chance of light snow with minor accumulations. It will be rather breezy in the morning with highs in the upper 20s. Sunday should start dry but there is another chance of light snow late in the day as the next low pressure are arrives. Highs could reach near 30.

A strong storm system is now projected to push in from the southwest Monday. This could deliver heavier amounts of snow, and even some mixed rain and sleet in the southern portion of the area as warmer air pushes in. Highs will reach the low 30s, but warmer south. This situation needs to be monitored carefully as it could have significant impacts on travel.

Some light snow could linger Tuesday with somewhat cooler highs in the mid 20s. Any flurries would end by early next Wednesday followed by partly sunny skies. It will be chilly with highs in the low 20s.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 14-February 2018