Slain Chicago police commander was department veteran

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) -- The shooting death of a police commander near a state government office building gripped parts of downtown Chicago as emergency workers tried to save the department veteran at the scene and officers shackled the suspect.

Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he spotted a man matching the radio description of an armed suspect. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Bauer "saw the offender and engaged in an armed physical confrontation." Officers had been chasing the man on foot.

The 53-year-old Bauer was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He had been on the Chicago police force 31 years.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi (goo-lee-EHL'-mee) said on Twitter late Tuesday that Bauer was on-duty, not off-duty as previously reported.

Johnson said officers initially confronted the suspect because he was acting suspiciously. He didn't provide further details.