A Westminster wow: Bichon frise becomes America's top dog

According to police, 49-year-old Robert Glazner was arrested for second degree reckless homicide in the death of his 15-year-old son Bryden Glazner.More >>
According to police, 49-year-old Robert Glazner was arrested for second degree reckless homicide in the death of his 15-year-old son Bryden Glazner.More >>
Concerns continue for a rural Portage County community faced with possibly another violent sex offender.More >>
Concerns continue for a rural Portage County community faced with possibly another violent sex offender.More >>
Over 200 women attended the Girls' Night Out event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday evening.More >>
Over 200 women attended the Girls' Night Out event at Hotel Mead in Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday evening.More >>
A man accused of stealing a large crucifix from a church near Green Bay and using it to damage a sign outside a TV station is now facing disorderly conduct charges in Marathon County.More >>
A man accused of stealing a large crucifix from a church near Green Bay and using it to damage a sign outside a TV station is now facing disorderly conduct charges in Marathon County.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Holton in Marathon County, according to the Central Fire Department.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the Town of Holton in Marathon County, according to the Central Fire Department.More >>