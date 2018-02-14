Ron Kind primary challenger arrested in La Crosse as a fugitive - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Ron Kind primary challenger arrested in La Crosse as a fugitive

Posted:
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -

A woman who recently announced her primary campaign against Congressional Representative Ron Kind is now in custody of the NYPD on grand larceny charges.

Juliet D Germanotta, 36, was arrested on February 12 by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department at 400 La Crosse Street. That arrest followed a call to the DA's office from the NYPD saying that Germanotta was wanted for grand larceny in the third degree.

There is currently no word yet on the context of that charge. According to the NYPD warrant, her charge (155.35(1) et al) deals with theft of property that exceeds a value of $3000.

Germanotta waived extradition in her court appearance Tuesday.

