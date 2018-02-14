Lowe's and Home Depot plan to hire seasonal workers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lowe's and Home Depot plan to hire seasonal workers

Posted:
NEW YORK (AP) -

Lowe's and Home Depot plan on hiring thousands of workers to fill seasonal jobs as the spring and summer rush approaches.

Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's Cos. plans to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers to meet demand at its more than 1,700 stores in the U.S. It will hold a hiring event Feb. 21 at its locations throughout the U.S., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Atlanta-based The Home Depot Inc. plans to hire over 80,000 seasonal workers at its more than 2,280 stores. The company on Wednesday unveiled a new app that allows job-seekers to self-schedule an interview. The tool has been in pilot testing since November.

Lowe's employs nearly 250,000 people across the U.S., while Home Depot employs more than 400,000 people.

Newsline 9 reached out to the Home Depot in Wausau and they said they plan to hire several positions starting this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.