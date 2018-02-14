Trial begins for Stevens Point man accused in June 4 shooting

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Jury selection began Wednesday for the trial of a 21-year-old Stevens Point man who police claim was the gunman in a gang-related incident that left a son shot and his father beaten.

Tanner Tork is charged with four felonies - first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and bail jumping - in the June 4 incident at a home just outside Stevens Point.

The trial is scheduled for two days, according to Portage County court records.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument broke out over social media that led to five young men driving to Randy Seavers' home for a fight.

Seavers, 60, confronted them and his 22-year-old son, Travis, came out of the house with a .22-caliber pistol and fired a warning shot into the air, the sheriff's department said.

Investigators say Tork got the gun and shot the son, his father was severely beaten, including head injuries, and the suspects fled.