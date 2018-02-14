Local flower shops put in work for Valentine's Day

Some spend Valentine's Day expressing their love, while others put in extra hours at work.

For floral shops such as Bev's Floral and Gifts in Stevens Point, it's the busiest time of the year.

Employees compare Valentine's Day to Mother's Day and said the day of love is busier.

"We work pretty hard for a week before and then pretty hard the two to three days of the holiday," said shop owner Debbie Freeberg.

Freeberg has worked as florist for 17 years and said the extra work doesn't ruin her holiday.

"I really enjoy the creativity that it brings," Freeberg said. "Meeting new customers, I have great staff, and it brings me joy everyday."

On an average day, the flower shop delivers 20 to 40 packages, but on this special it increases to about 400.

Even staff increases on Valentine's Day.

"We have about 12 drivers today and most are volunteers," she said.

Delivery driver Kirk Freeberg said the key for a successful holiday is to be organized.

"Get drivers going off in an unified directions so we're not scattered all over the place and putting on extra miles," he said.

But even with all the hustle and extra labor, it's the smile that makes it all worth it.