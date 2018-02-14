UPDATE: Federal authorities involved in fire investigation at Mt. Olympus

Federal investigators are assisting local fire officials in the investigation into a fire at Mt. Olympus.



A spokesperson from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) tells 27 News its staff is assisting Delton fire investigators because of the proximity and similarity to a fire at the Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton last month. Investigators have ruled that fire an arson and have a reward out for information in the case.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Mt. Olympus Theme Park released a statement regarding the fire at a maintenance building overnight.

At 3:55 a.m., we were notified that a standalone maintenance building located behind the water and theme park was on fire. The Lake Delton Fire Department was on the scene within minutes. The building is a total loss. There are no injuries and no one was near the shop at the time. There is no disruption to operations of the resort, water park, or theme park. Operations are running normal. We’ll now let the fire department do its work in determining a cause. Thank you,

MtO Management

The Delton Fire Department says the single story steel building was fully involved with fire when they arrived around 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, February 14. Crews had the fire under control in about an hour and there was no damage to buildings nearby. The maintenance building had several vehicles and utility-type machines inside.

The Delton Fire Department, Lake Delton Police Department and Department of Criminal Investigations are looking into the cause of the fire.

Several surrounding agencies responded to help fight the fire.

********

VILLAGE OF LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A fire broke out at the Mt. Olympus Theme Park at around 4 this morning.

Emergency crews said the fire started in a maintenance building.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about an hour, they said the building is a total loss.

Investigators aren't sure what sparked the fire -- but they said operations at the resort won't be impacted.

No injuries were reported.