Portage County Crime Stoppers: Almond tavern break-in

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
ALMOND (WAOW) - Portage County investigators are looking for the thief who broke into Long Branch Tavern on Jan. 18.

"Someone broke in through the side door damaging it. Then they broke into five video gambling machines. They did about $3,000 in damage to the machines and took the cash boxes inside of them," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

Investigators say the damage and monetary loss is estimated at $6,000.

No video surveillance is available and detectives say no witnesses have come forward yet.

If you have any information contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

