Lincoln County Petsaver: Two cats

MERRILL (WAOW) - Our Lincoln County Petsavers for Wednesday are two cats that shelter workers hope will find an adoptive home together.

The adult cats were surrendered because the owner could no longer care for them.

Shelter volunteers say the two are super sweet and love to be petted.

The fee for both is $20.

For more information call the Lincoln County Humane Society at 715-536-3459 or click here.