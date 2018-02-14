Semi, car crash closes lane on Wis. 29

Semi and car crash has closed the left lane of Wis. 29 eastbound near Hatley, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The alert says it happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The lane is expected to be closed at mile marker 183 for about two hours.

A car is mangled and a semi is on its side, according to a Newsline 9 photographer at the scene.

Multiple departments are on the scene.

This story will be updated.