Semi, car crash closes lane on Wis. 29 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Semi, car crash closes lane on Wis. 29

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
MARATHON CO. (WAOW) -

Semi and car crash has closed the left lane of Wis. 29 eastbound near Hatley, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The alert says it happened around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. The lane is expected to be closed at mile marker 183 for about two hours.

A car is mangled and a semi is on its side, according to a Newsline 9 photographer at the scene.

Multiple departments are on the scene.

This story will be updated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.