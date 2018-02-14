Minocqua snowman construction underway

Volunteers in Minocqua have spent the week constructing their annual winter staple, "Snowmy Kromer."

The 30-foot tall snowman has been a Northwoods spectacle for decades.

"The Minocqua snowman has been going on since basically the 60s," said Krystal Westfahl. "He has been in many different forms and different places throughout Minocqua."

The character got his name as a play on the Storny Kromer hat.

"We have a authentic Stormy Kromer cap the CEO of Stormy Kromer himself specifically designed for this purpose back in the early 2000s," said Westfahl.

Building Snowmy is a community-wide effort.

"We love it, it's great," Westfahl said. "We're really just kids at hear anyways."

Volunteers will put the finishing touches on Snowmy Kromer Thursday.