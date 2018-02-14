Sister of Wayne Valliere Jr. speaks out after five charged in his death

The family of a murdered Lac Du Flambeau man is speaking out after five men are charged with his death.

One of the men, James Lussier, is still on the run.

Wayne Valliere Jr. was last seen Dec. 22, his body was found on New Year's Day.

"I was in shock like it wasn't real, you hear things like that happening on the news and other places but you just never never... I'm still in disbelief like it's just not really, I don't know. It's crazy," Valliere's sister, Amanda Valliere said. "I showed him how to do his first everything, like ride a bike, roller skating, all that kind of stuff like that."

Valliere Jr. was missing for 10 days until officials found his body.

Authorities said he was brutally beaten and gunned down, shot eight times.

"It's just horrible. Nothing's ever going to be the same," Valliere said.

One of the men charged in relation to Valliere Jr.'s death new him, very well, "Curtis Wolfe, they were friends since they were itty bitty," Valliere said.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspects thought Valliere Jr. was a confidential informant. The family told Newsline 9 that was not the case.

While there is an arrest warrant out for James Lussier, the other four are expected in court in March.

The Valliere family said there is a void that could never be filled. According to his sister, Wayne was especially close with his father.

"If they weren't son and father I would believe they were brothers because they were that close," Valliere said. "They did everything together."

The family wanted to thank their Native American community for being there for the entire family at such a difficult time. They said the outpouring support has been amazing and truly helped them get through the unimaginable time.

As for those involved with the killing of Valliere Jr., his loved ones said they believe justice will be served. They also said they are going to do everything they can to keep his memory alive.