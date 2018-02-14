Friends remember Mosinee teen after diabetes death

Friends remember a Mosinee teen six months after he died from his diabetes.

Officials said 15-year-old Bryden Glazner died August 4 from his diabetes not being properly cared for. Six months later, his dad, Robert Glazner, was charged with second degree reckless homicide.

Bryden was a sophomore at Mosinee High School and many students said their lives were touched by the teen.

"Whenever he went into a room he would instantly light it up," said Skyler Stieber, a friend of Bryden. "Just his smile, just him being there would make everyone's day better."

Stieber said he was shocked when he learned the news of Bryden passing.

"It was an instant punch in the throat, it knocked the wind out of me, I was honestly just frozen in shock," said Stieber.

Since his death, school hasn't quite been the same for some students.

"It's been pretty difficult, I can clearly see everyone at this school, it had an impact, a really big impact," said Stieber.

His friends remembered him as a good person that was always there for others.

"He was kind-hearted, he was a very funny guy to hang out with," said Aleyna Kohn, a friend of Bryden. "He was always there for someone if they needed him."

Six months may have passed, but Bryden won't be forgotten by friends and family.

"He was such a great friend, I miss him everyday," said Stieber.