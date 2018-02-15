Pitchers and catchers report for Brewers spring training

PHOENIX (AP) -- Spring training has arrived for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pitchers and catchers have reported to the team's spring complex in Phoenix, with the first workouts scheduled for Thursday.

There are spots up for grabs in the starting rotation after Zach Davies, Chase Anderson and free agent signee Jhoulys Chacin. Right-hander Jimmy Nelson is out for at least the first couple months of the regular season as he recovers from partially torn labrum and strained rotator cuff.

Left-hander Brent Suter, along with righties Junior Guerra and Brandon Woodruff are among the returnees who are candidates for the two spots open to start the year. Yovani Gallardo, who returned to the team this offseason, is also in the mix.

Milwaukee could also add another starter via trade or free agency.

The first full-team workout is Tuesday.