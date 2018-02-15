Pointers hold off Oshkosh for 7-point win, clinch first round bye in conference tourney

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team saw a 15-point second half lead dwindle to five in the waning minutes, but managed to hold of UW Oshkosh for a 77-70 win Wednesday night.

The Pointers, led by 23 points from senior M.J. Delmore, improve to 11-2 in conference play and clinch a first round bye in the WIAC Tournament with that win.

They remain in a tie with UW-Platteville for first place. The Pioneers held off UW-Whitewater for a 70-66 win Wednesday night.

Platteville hosts UW-River Falls in the regular season finale Sunday, while the Pointers travel to UW-Eau Claire. If the two teams both win, they will split the conference title. If one wins and one loses, the winner would clinch the WIAC outright.

The WIAC tournament will begin on Wednesday, February 21. Stevens Point will play its first game on Friday, February 23.