A more active weather pattern after today

Today: Increasing clouds and mild. A chance of light snow showers toward evening.

High: 38 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15

Tonight: Patchy light snow possible during the evening, then clearing and colder.

Low: 6 Wind: NW 10-15

Friday: Sunny and chilly.

High: 17 Wind: NW 5-15 becoming SW

After a taste of Spring with highs in the 40s yesterday, it looks like a return to winter over the weekend and early next week. It won't be bitterly cold, but there will be some messy precipitation and snow at times.

Today will start out quite nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 30s. High temps will likely reach the upper 30s around midday before going back down this afternoon as winds turn to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph. When the winds change, it will also be more cloudy as a cold front will be moving through. This front might produce a little dusting of snow in a few spots late this afternoon into the early evening.

Clouds will clear out later tonight and temperatures will fall into the single digits. There will be plenty of sun on Friday, but high temps will only be in the teens, so you will need your heavier coat once again.

Over the weekend we will see a weak trough of low pressure move through Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday that will produce more clouds and a 50% chance of snow. If the snow develops, there could be up to an inch in some locations. Another chance of snow will develop in the northern half of the area (mainly north of highway 29) on Sunday afternoon. Even with the wintry precipitation, temps will be fairly seasonal over the weekend, reaching the upper 20s to around 30.

Monday could be the real messy day in the outlook as it looks like rain and sleet could develop in the southern half of the area and some significant snow could pile up in the Northwoods. A few inches looks possible from Monday into Tuesday morning.

Have a tremendous Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 A.M. 15-February 2018