It's the last day for local agencies to submit grant applications to the Women's Funds of Portage County.

For 20 years the WFPC has given grants to more than 40 agencies in the community.

Each year, the organization tries to increase it's fundraising goal to help as many women and children as possible.

"From babies that need diapers to be able to go to day care, to providing meals and safety checks to women," said President of WFPC Ann Rushevics.

The organization also helps single mothers by providing aid for child care and college scholarships.

Last year, the group distributed $60,000. Since 1996, half a million dollars was given to local agencies.

"It's is a fantastic feeling when we present out grants," Rushevics said. "To really see the impact that the money has on women and children in Portage County."

To apple for the grant visit the Women's Fund of Portage County's website.