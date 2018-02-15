Wisconsin Assembly to pass Walker's welfare overhaul bills

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The state Assembly plans to pass a welfare overhaul package championed by Gov. Scott Walker as part of his re-election year agenda that would give Wisconsin one of the toughest work requirements for food stamp recipients in the country.

The bills are up for a vote Thursday.

Walker is touting them as a way to give people on food stamps the worker training and experience they need to get a job that will allow them to leave public assistance.

But Democrats and other critics say it's an election-year ploy designed to appease his conservative base. They say the change will make it more difficult for people to get out of poverty.

The Legislature is expected to adjourn for the year in March. The Senate plans to pass the measures as well.