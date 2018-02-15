No, a satellite didn't just crash land in Weyauwega

An out-of-control Chinese space station will crash back into the Earth's atmosphere this spring, but a piece of it didn't just land in Weyauwega. Neither did a recently launched missile defense satellite, and certainly not Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster.

Wednesday afternoon, two Waupaca County sheriff's deputies on a snowmobile patrol found what they initially described as a weather station had crash landed on the frozen Wolf River.

It was a silver box larger than a desktop computer on a metal frame with what appeared to be solar panels and a parachute attached.

It was determined to be a company's research project which was launched earlier in the day from Sioux Falls, South Dakota -- 430 miles away.

The label on the silver box at the center of the device indicates it was from Raven Industries, a company in Sioux Falls. Its Aerostar division says on its website its "stratospheric platforms are used for near-space applications and advanced situational awareness."

No one was hurt when the tracking device crashed down, and the device sustained minimal damage, one of the deputies said.

The sheriff's office is not investigating the incident further.