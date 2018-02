PHOTO: U.S. Troops and the Flag at half mast

President Donald Trump has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Feb. 19 at White House and all other public grounds. The order is to remember those killed in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Wednesday.

The president will address the nation at 10:00 CT Thursday, according to Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

President Trump says there are "many signs" the Florida shooter was "mentally disturbed."

He tweeted about the school shooting Thursday morning:

So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!