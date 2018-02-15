Increased police presence at Green Bay schools after mass shooting

In the wake of Wednesday’s deadly shooting at a Parkland, Florida high school, the Green Bay Police Department will increase their presence at schools throughout the district.

The police department and Green Bay Area Public School District say there are no threats to the area – but they are bringing extra officers to the schools as a precaution.

This comes one day after 17 people were killed and 5 more were injured at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Investigators say a former student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, opened fire in the school with an AR-15. Cruz had several magazines, officials said.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He's expected to make a court appearance Thursday.

Officials say Cruz had been expelled from Stoneman Douglas High School for disciplinary reasons.

A teacher told the "Miami Herald" that Cruz had been threatening other students.

President Donald Trump will address the nation at 10 a.m. CT.