Students at a Central Wisconsin middle school saw increased police presence as they headed into their classrooms Thursday, according to the district.

On Wednesday, a parent overheard a student telling another student about a “threat of violence” at P.J. Jacobs Middle School, Director of Communications Sarah O'Donnell told Newsline 9.

Officials say they do not believe the threat was credible, but that they take every threat seriously.

Student backpacks were not checked.

O'Donnell says Wednesday's school shooting in Florida did not impact their response, saying they would have taken the precautions regardless.

The threat is still be investigated.