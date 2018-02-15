Wisconsin Assembly to vote on anti-junk food pilot program

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a bill creating a pilot program to prohibit the use of food stamps for purchasing junk food.

The bill up for a vote Thursday would require the state to identify food and beverages that don't have sufficient nutritional value and restrict the use of FoodShare benefits to purchase them.

A federal waiver to conduct the program would likely be needed.

Opponents argue such restrictions will not improve the health of food stamp recipients, would be costly to administer and increase the cost of food.

Opponents include groups that work with the poor, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and other food industry organizations.

No one has registered in support of the Republican-backed measure, which must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.