Wisconsin Assembly to vote on anti-junk food pilot program - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on anti-junk food pilot program

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The Wisconsin Assembly plans to vote on a bill creating a pilot program to prohibit the use of food stamps for purchasing junk food.

The bill up for a vote Thursday would require the state to identify food and beverages that don't have sufficient nutritional value and restrict the use of FoodShare benefits to purchase them.

A federal waiver to conduct the program would likely be needed.

Opponents argue such restrictions will not improve the health of food stamp recipients, would be costly to administer and increase the cost of food.

Opponents include groups that work with the poor, the Wisconsin Grocers Association and other food industry organizations.

No one has registered in support of the Republican-backed measure, which must also pass the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.