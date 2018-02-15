Complaint: Teens en route to Wis. high school had guns, drugs on them

Two Sturgeon Bay teens who were headed to Homestead High School in Mequon to watch a friend play basketball were arrested after a cache of rifles and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, a criminal complain said.

Willard Hartman and Benjamin Krohn, both 19, face a combined 25 criminal charges in Ozaukee County. They were each released on $5,000 cash bonds after appearances in court earlier this week.

According to the charging document, the pair were stopped on Saturday afternoon after Hartman allegedly made an illegal U-turn at West Mequon Road and North River Trail. The officer reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.

During a search, the officer found marijuana, oxycodone, brass knuckles and several weapons, including a handgun, an AK-47 and an AM-15 rifle.

The complaint said Krohn brought the guns along "in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone."

March 6 status hearings were scheduled for both Hartman and Krohn.