DNR: Washington County cougar likely same cat spotted in Rosendale

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says a large cat captured on a camera in Washington County is likely the same cougar that was spotted in Fond du Lac County.

Video captured the cougar in Washington County on Feb. 7.

"This is likely the same cougar that was recently identified in Fond du Lac County and is now out of the area," reads a statement from the DNR's Facebook page.

WBAY-TV reported on the return of the cougar to Wisconsin after the DNR confirmed a sighting in Rosendale.

We also spoke with a hunter whose trail camera captured video of a cougar roaming near Neopit on the Menominee Reservation.

After disappearing from Wisconsin around 1900, it would be more than a century until confirmation of a cougar in the state, in 2008, near Milton.

Since then, the DNR reports a confirmed sighting every year except for 2016.

This past summer, a DNR map showed an explosion of cougars caught on camera, in 17 different locations.

Based on the time and location, wildlife biologists say at least two cougars are roaming the state, and likely more.

The DNR says there is no evidence that cougars are breeding in Wisconsin. They believe these big cats are coming from the cougar population in the Black Hills area of South Dakota.