WATCH LIVE: Frank Kaminsky's jersey retirement ceremony

The University of Wisconsin men's basketball program will be retiring Frank Kaminsky's No. 44 during halftime of Thursday's game against No. 6 Purdue, and you can view the ceremony live on UW's Facebook page.

Depending on the length of the first half, the ceremony could start anytime from 6:40 to 7:00 p.m.

Kaminsky, who played for the Badgers from 2011-2015, helped lead Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Four appearances in 2014 and 2015. He was the AP National Player of the Year in 2015 and then a first round selection of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets the following summer.

He is the second player to have his number retired by the program, joining No. 8 Ab Nicholas.

Several of Kaminsky's former teammates, including Nigel Hayes and Josh Gasser, are expected to be in attendance at the Kohl Center.