Wisconsin Rapids father arrested in baby's 2017 death

By Cassandra Ambrosius
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

The 33-year-old father of a 15-month-old baby who died in 2017 has been arrested for the child's death, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

Officials said the child was found unresponsive on Feb. 4 of last year. They said an autopsy revealed the child died of "multiple non-accidental blunt force injuries." 

Police said the final autopsy results were only recently revealed how the child died.

The father, who's name is not being released by authorities, is making his initial appearance Thursday afternoon.

Last year paramedics responded to a home on Big Oak Road for a child not breathing. The baby was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to police.

At the time police said the child had physical trauma to his upper-body.

The father of the child was the 911 caller. He had been previously held in the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.

