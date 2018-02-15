Marathon County Petsaver: Link the cat

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A cat found at the Motel 6 in Wausau and taken to the humane society is our featured Petsaver.

Shelter volunteers say Link is a real sweetheart who enjoys being petted, cuddling with people and he would do well in a family with children.

He is more than a year old so his adoption fee is waived during February - just like for all other adult cats at the shelter.

Also, to raise money for the care of the animals, the shelter is hosting a fundraiser this weekend at Coral Lanes in Rothschild.

Rock 'N for pets includes music, door prizes, raffles and 50/50 drawings.

You can find out more about the event here.