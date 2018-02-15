Marshfield man facing federal child porn charges

A 49-year-old Marshfield man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old boy is now facing federal child porn charges, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney General's office.

An indictment alleges Mark Bartz used his cell phone to produce child porn.

Previously, Bartz was charged with repeated sexual assault of the boy in three incidents that took place in July and November while he was babysitting him and a two-year-old girl at a rural Spencer home, the complaint said.

Bartz told FBI investigators he took pictures of the girl while she was on the toilet but did not have sexual contact with her "as she did not sexually interest him," the complaint said. He said he took pictures of her genitals because he knew he could trade them with other people interested in child pornography.

The complaint said Bartz communicated online with various people who "expressed similar interests in both obtaining child pornography and the sexual abuse of minors."