Vilas Co. Sheriff: Murder suspect tried to turn himself in

One of the men charged in the death of a Lac du Flambeau man tried to turn himself into authorities, but was jokingly told he needed to go to a different sheriff's department, according Vilas County Sheriff Joe Fath.

James Lussier is wanted in the death of Wayne Valliere Jr. Lussier and four other men are accused of killing Valliere Jr. and hiding his body. The other four are behind bars.

Lussier walked into the Vilas County Sheriff's Department Friday with three women, according to Fath. Officials say one of the women said he was there to turn himself in and that he had warrants out of Vilas and Iron County.

Fath says the employees did not know who Lussier was because he had cut his hair, and joked he could turn himself into the jail in Iron County. Officials say Lussier was instructed to wait in the lobby, but instead left and hasn't been seen since.

"He just wants to get this over with, turn himself in and get whatever process needs to be handled through the courts," Fath told Newsline 9.

Lussier and the other four men are scheduled to appear in court for their initial appearance.